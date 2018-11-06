Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation Establishes Branch at Palestine Technical University – Kadoorei

During the event

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Palestine Technical University - Kadoorei for the establishment of a TAGUCI branch at Kadoorei and enhancing future cooperation in fields that boost development of the higher education sector.

The MoU was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh and Prof. Noor Abu-Rub, the President of the University, in the presence of Dr. Derar Eleyan, President Assistant and Dean of TAGUCI, Dr. Muntaha Bani Hani.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed the importance of this partnership for him personally and for TAG-Org in general, noting that the University College will open its doors to all Palestinians.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stated that signing the agreement comes in conformity with TAG-Org's role and aspirations in developing accounting and consulting services, as well as advancing technology, training, education, Intellectual Property and Information Technology to keep abreast with the global level and make such aspirations a reality in Palestinian society.

For his part, Prof. Abu-Rub expressed his pride and admiration at partnering with TAG-Org; the global knowledge organization, pointing out that selecting Kadoorei to host TAGUCI's branch will enable the Palestine Technical University to offer distinctive educational services to Palestinian students.

The agreement also stipulates the enhancement of the level of knowledge exchange, implementing joint programs, strengthening cooperation in scientific research fields, and striving to find job opportunities for holders of university certificates, in addition to holding joint workshops and training courses.