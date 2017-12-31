The Talent Ready for New Year’s Gala at the Emirates Palace

The Talent

With New Year’s Eve just around the corner, the Emirates Palace is preparing to host its annual New Year gala.

This year’s entertainment of choice for the event is The Talent, one of London’s top and liveliest party bands.

Craig Tyler, The Talent’s lead singer, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing the party to the guests of the Emirates Palace on New Year’s Eve this year.

“We are keen to give every single person in attendance a night to remember at such an amazing venue.”

The Emirates Palace will play host to a range of guests, from celebrities to royals from around the world.

Earlier this year, the hotel was recognised as having the Middle East’s, the UA’s and Abu Dhabi’s leading suite hotel.

Tyler said it was a privilege to be invited back to play on such a wonderful occasion at the prestigious hotel.

He said: “This is the fourth consecutive year we’re playing at this event and we cannot wait for this years. It promises to be bigger and better than last year’s event.”

The event kicks off from 7pm, and features a whole host of entertainment throughout the night, with a live firework show at midnight.