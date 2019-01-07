Tally Solutions Launches Its VAT Ready Software – Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.5

Tejas Goenka, Executive Director

Tally Solutions, a leading international accounting and compliance software provider marked the launch of its Value Added Tax (VAT) software - Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.5 today.

“We are extremely happy to launch the VAT ready release in Bahrain. Moving to a new tax regime can be challenging, especially for a region which is being introduced to VAT for the first time. Some immediate apprehensions that businesses are likely to face are moving to VAT smoothly, setting up their day-to-day transactions for VAT compliance and easy filing of returns. Keeping this in mind, we have launched Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.5 which will enable businesses to set-up the software quickly and record and print VAT bills in Arabic and English with ease, allowing businesses to start their VAT compliance journey from day 1. The software’s unique in-built error detection and correction capability avoids any errors in data. This gives business owners complete peace of mind.” said Vikas Panchal, Business Head at Tally Solutions in the Middle East.

Tally.ERP 9 is an extremely simple and easy to use business accounting system. It makes the journey to automation very smooth and ensures businesses are always compliant. The product comes with multiple layers of security including user-level rights ensuring secure access to data. This assures business owners that their data is safe and accurate at all times and leaves them worry free.

The solution is not just designed for business owners but also simplifies life of tax consultants and chartered accountants as the software allows generation of VAT returns and audit reports at the click of a button, enabling them to file VAT returns for their clients easily and quickly.

"We bring with us a global experience of over 30 years in providing solutions for accounting and tax compliance. Recently in the UAE and KSA, Tally has been instrumental in helping the small and medium businesses transition to VAT. Tally has also got accredited by the FTA and the GAZT. We have been present in the GCC for the last decade and this has enabled us to get a thorough understanding of the businesses here and their requirements. With the phased roll out of VAT in Bahrain, small and medium businesses now have anywhere between 6-12 months to get to know about VAT and prepare themselves for the implementation. Leading up to the implementation, we are committing to several educational events and blogs on the subject of VAT for businesses. We are committed to helping Bahrain make a smooth transition to the new tax regime and remain VAT compliant," said Tejas Goenka, Executive Director, Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Trusted by more than 1.5 million businesses globally, Tally solutions already includes a list of 50,000 satisfied clients across GCC. The price of the new product continues to be the same as before. A single-user edition costs USD 630 and a multi-user edition costs USD 1890 for a perpetual license. Tally’s existing customers with a valid TSS subscription can upgrade to the VAT ready Tally. ERP 9 Release 6.5 for free.

The software is available for purchase through Tally’s strong network of partners on the ground who are trained on VAT compliance. Businesses can also purchase the software by calling on the toll free number at +973 800 12559 or by visiting the website at www.tallysolutions.com/mena.