Ten International Teams Take Part in ‘F1 PowerBoat Free Practice’ Tour in Sharjah

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) was established in accordance with Emiri decree no. 5 for 1996, with the primary objective of promoting the emirate of Sharjah through planning and laying down strategies to promote tourism and commerce, undertaking activities to market and promote the emirate, and conducting appropriate market studies and surveys, including economic and social studies, and field studies and surveys.
As a public authority with a corporate body and independent budget, finance and administration systems, the SCTDA focuses on actively promoting the commerce and tourism activities within the emirate of Sharjah and increasing local, regional and international awareness of the emirate as a top tourism and commerce destination.
The SCTDA is committed to exploring and exploiting new and existing ways to promote the emirate, including participation in international exhibitions, conferences and other relevant events, and is also responsible for organising and hosting events taking place within Sharjah, including the annual Sharjah Water Festival and F1 Powerboat Grand Prix.Less...
Contact Information:
Crescent Tower,
9th Floor,
Buheirah Corniche,
PO Box 26661
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates