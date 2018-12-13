Ten International Teams Take Part in ‘F1 PowerBoat Free Practice’ Tour in Sharjah

The teams participated in the Powerboat free practices at Khalid Lagoon

The 19th edition of the Sharjah World Championship Week 2018 kicked off the first heat of races today (December 13, 2018). The competition, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, is organized by the Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority in partnership with the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club. This year’s edition of the event will see the participation of Powerboat racing champions coming from all over the world. The exciting series of races bears testament to the SCTDA's continuing efforts to showcase the competitive advantages that reinforce the emirate’s capability of hosting global events and positioning itself as a premiere tourist haven.

Ten international teams took part in the launching activities of the F1H2O World Championship 2018. The teams participated in the Powerboat free practices at Khalid Lagoon, which were warm-up events before qualifying for the 'Grand Prix of Sharjah,' one of the most exciting marine tournaments in the world.