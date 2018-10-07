Third Annual Huawei Middle East Innovation Day to Demonstrate How 5G and AI, Will Reshape the Intelligent Middle East

Charles Yang, President of Huawei Middle East

Follow > Disable alert for Huawei Follow >

Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, is hosting its third annual Innovation Day. Under the theme “Innovate for a Digital Middle East,” the event will take place on the second day of GITEX 2018 (15 October) at Sheikh Maktoum Hall, DWTC. Huawei Middle East Innovation Day will highlight how emerging technologies in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Smart Cities are driving economic growth and reshaping the Middle East.

Innovation Day will start with the 5G Ecosystem Conference held under the theme “5G is Now, Sailing to New eMBB Horizons.” The conference will gather operators, regulatory agencies, vertical industry leaders and broader ecosystem advocates to discuss the 5G industry from the perspectives of business, technology, and policy. The aim of the event is to bring together industry leaders from different sectors and demonstrate how 5G will enable the transformation of vertical industries and promote regional economic development.

Industry leaders and luminaries will gather for a discussion and experience-sharing on how AI is enabling digital transformation and reshaping the world we live in. Under the theme “Activate Intelligence”, Huawei will use the event as an occasion to be regional first to launch full stack all scenarios AI solutions, besides of AI core technology from chipset, algorithm, platform and hardware, and display top AI commercial cases in sectors ranging from smart city, safe city, digital energy, smart transportation, digital finance, cloud and IoT security , and more. Guests will also be given the opportunity to experience live cloud and product demos that make use of brand-new AI technologies.

Charles Yang, President of Huawei Middle East, said: “Innovation Day is an opportunity for leaders in ICT, government, and industry to gather and discuss the best path forward to building a digital Middle East. At Huawei, we understand that emerging technologies from 5G to AI have the potential to help GCC governments reach their long-term development strategies to become diversified, knowledge-based economies through digital transformation. We want to empower our partners and customers here in the Middle East to make the most of these new opportunities and forge ahead on the path to an intelligent world. We hope our guests will leave Innovation Day with a deeper understanding of how to harness ICT to drive forward development and economic growth, both within their organizations and in the Middle East as a whole.”

The event will act as a platform for senior government officials to participate in keynote speeches and panel discussions, sharing their opinions on the future. The annual conference will also include MoU signings with government and ecosystem partners for 5G and AI innovation, and the unveiling of a new research paper conducted in partnership with Analysys Mason. Titled “Unlocking Digital Opportunities with 5G’,” the White Paper makes public never-before-seen data and statistical analysis on the benefits of 5G for the GCC region.

Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an ecosystem based broad portfolio ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages. Huawei is committed to bring its global expertise and latest innovations to ME region and creating maximum value for governments, telecom operators, enterprises and consumers.