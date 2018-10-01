Third Edition of ‘NBO Moments’ Continues to Create One-of-a-Kind Memories With Loyal Cardholders

‘NBO Moments’ continues to celebrate loyal NBO cardholders.

Serving customers from the heart, NBO hosted its third edition of ‘NBO Moments’, an initiative which aims to create memorable moments with customers. Presented to a selected number of the Bank’s loyal cardholders’ and their families, each edition provides customers with an unforgettable experience.

“Our customers are the center of everything we do at NBO, for that, we wanted to express our appreciation for their long-standing loyalty by going beyond traditional banking. We wanted to create a series of memories that brought us closer to them and created one of a kind experience,” said John Chang, Chief Retail Banking Officer at NBO.

Built on a culture of excellence, the latest ‘NBO Moments’ was hosted in collaboration with Muscat Grand Mall (MGM), where cardholders and their families worked together through an exciting adventure within the mall. With a series of clues, the children’s “journey” took them through the mall where they made stops and played games.

National Bank of Oman offers a wide array of value-added cards; including access to airport lounges all around the world, free travel insurance, special offers on car rentals, luxury hotels, and dining options. Customers will also benefit from collecting ‘Nuqati’ points which can be redeemed to pay for mobile phone bills, top ups, credit card bills, utility bills, purchase of flight ticket and hotel bookings.