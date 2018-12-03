Time Magazine Lists Samsung’s QLED TV as One of 2018 Best Inventions

TIME magazine highlighted Samsung’s revolutionary “Ambient mode”, that allows the TV while it’s turned off to blend seamlessly into the room.

The American TIME magazine, named Samsung QLED TV as one of 2018 Best 50 groundbreaking inventions that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what's possible.

TIME magazine highlighted Samsung’s revolutionary “Ambient mode”, that allows the TV while it’s turned off to blend seamlessly into the room. You can use its Ambient Mode to elevate your room with your own photos, weather forecasts or news headlines or even play light background music. Not only that, it has the ability to disappear by mimicking the texture of the wall behind it.

Patrick Lucas Austin said that the QLED TV: “Today’s top-of-the-line televisions deliver stunning visual quality when watching shows and movies or playing games. But when they’re turned off, they’re just lifeless black boxes. Not so with Samsung’s newest lineup of 4K QLED models (starting at $1,099), which feature an “Ambient Mode” that displays works of art, weather reports or personal photos. You can even set them up to mimic the wall on which the TV is hanging, allowing it to seamlessly blend in to your room when not in use. Other design tweaks, such as moving all necessary connectors to a separate box, means owners need not worry about a cluster of wires uglifying an otherwise elegant piece of technology”.

With the development of Smart TVs, Samsung continued its leadership throught continuous development process based on an ambitious vision for the TV industry. Further topping that off, the latest QLED TVs are also equipped with SmartThings, Samsung’s IoT platform hub that offers a simpler way to control the television and sync with other devices, truly revolutionizing and embedding intelligence into TVs.