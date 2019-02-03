Top Companies Announce Partnerships With Startups as 3rd Cycle of Market Access Concludes

During the event

Leading companies in the UAE have announced new partnerships with several startups that were selected as part of the third cycle of Dubai Startup Hub’s Market Access programme.

During a ceremony held recently at Dubai Chamber’s premises, Emirates Post Group announced its intention to work with Safe Driving Network on a pilot project testing the startup’s Drivers Network solution which is designed to enhance the safety of drivers.

Aswaaq unveiled its plans to work with three different startups – namely Store DNA, Algorithm Research and Mapidea – on several projects that involve using innovative solutions and data to enhance efficiency and the customer experience.

Axiom announced its plans to collaborate with Wexoz (Fleetroot) and Intuito utilise smart automated fleet management solutions. In addition, Sumitomo Corporation has signed an initial agreement to explore collaboration opportunities with Friendycar with the aim of enhancing car sharing solutions and services.

Addressing attendees during the ceremony, H.E. Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber, congratulated the winning startups for their achievements and partnerships, which he says will inspire other startups to join Market Access in the years to come. He noted that Dubai Startup Hub’s Market Access programme continue to see strong interest from companies and startups as the number of applications and partnerships has increased with every new cycle, adding that such growth reflects the innovative nature of Dubai’s private sector.

“Recognising the important role that startups play in fostering a culture of innovation within the business community, Dubai Chamber established Dubai Startup Hub in 2016 with the aim of empowering startups and providing them with access to partnerships and growth opportunities,” H.E. said Al Ghurair said during the ceremony, adding that Market Access remains one of Dubai Chamber’s most successful programmes as it facilitates game-changing deals and partnerships.

Launched in 2017, Market Access is a first-of-its-kind programme which aims to enhance cooperation and facilitate deals between innovative startups and SMEs from around the world, and leading companies and government entities in Dubai.

Dubai Chamber launched Dubai Startup Hub in 2016 as an online platform to connect startups, entrepreneurs, developers, venture capitalists and students, enabling them to learn about new opportunities and create new partnerships that stimulate economic growth.