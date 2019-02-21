Total Achieves a New Step Towards Developing an Integrated Gas Project in the Sultanate of Oman

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Shell Follow >

Total, the Ministry of Oil and Gas of the Sultanate of Oman (MOG), Oman Oil Company (OOC), Shell and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) have signed an Interim Upstream Agreement to further explore and develop in 2019 the gas resources of the Greater Barik area (northern part of Block 6 located onshore in the central west region of Oman).

This agreement is the first step towards the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Total and MOG in May 2018 related to the development of an Integrated Gas project.

This integrated project includes an upstream development, in partnership with Shell and OOC, to produce the gas resources of the Greater Barik area and a downstream development by which Total and OOC will supply build and operate a 1 million tons per annum (Mtpa) LNG plant and develop a LNG bunkering hub in the port of Sohar.

Parties will continue to work diligently to finalize the definitive agreements which will guarantee the success of those integrated developments.

“Total is pleased by this new step towards the development of an LNG bunkering hub in Sohar and is grateful to the Government of Oman for his continued support. We are confident that the project will help diversify the gas sector in Oman and support the economic development of the port of Sohar and its region, commented Stephane Michel, Senior Vice President Exploration-Production Middle East & North Africa of Total. “As a leading integrated gas player, Total is committed to bringing the best of its expertise to develop and operate this one of a kind integrated gas project.”

Total Exploration & Production in Oman

In Oman, Total’s SEC production was 38,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018. Total holds 4% interest in the PDO operated onshore Block 6, as well as in the Oman LNG (5.54%) and Qalhat LNG (2.04%) liquefaction complex located at Sur with an overall capacity of 10.5 Mtpa.