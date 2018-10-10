Trend Micro Offers New Approach to Cybersecurity With Securing the Digital Transformation at Gitex 2018

Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, VP for Trend Micro Middle East and North Africa.

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions will be showcasing a new approach to cybersecurity with Securing the Digital Transformation, this GITEX, and the security vendor is also sponsoring the energy vertical conferences as a headline sponsor. The energy vertical will showcase first-hand case studies from leading energy solution providers on how they have implemented and benefitted from new tech in their company.

The region can benefit from a new class of security software, supported by Trend Micro’s 30 years of innovation, that addresses the full range of ever-changing threats, making the world safe for exchanging digital information. Instead of using separate, siloed security solutions that don’t share information, Trend Micro security provides a cross-generational blend of threat defense techniques and a connected threat defense that can protect your organization from unseen threats, now and in the future.

“In our increasingly connected world, our focus to secure the digital transformation lives on as we continually innovate to enable this vision,” commented Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, VP for Trend Micro Middle East and North Africa. “The businesses of our partners and customers have been transformed by new technologies, connecting us in ways never before possible. GITEX is a platform for us to show them how we can help them truly secure their IT infrastructure from hackers that threaten their organizations, while providing the visibility that most business are desperate for when managing the IT requirements of their complex business environment.”

Trend Micro’s unique approach uses proven methods, beyond current cyber trends and tools, to quickly identify benign data and known threats, freeing its advanced techniques, such as application control, exploit prevention, behavioral analysis and machine learning, to more quickly and accurately identify unknown threats.

Trend Micro is the first to infuse ‘high-fidelity’ machine learning into its approach – uniquely analyzing files both before execution and at runtime, using ‘noise cancellation’ features like census checking and whitelisting to reduce false positives.

Visitors to GITEX 2018 can also learn about, patch management, which is a constant headache for most organizations here in the region. Furthermore, it can be easily escalated with a zero-day hits, with organizations having to scramble to patch hundreds of systems. Trend Micro is one of the few security vendors that has the breadth and depth of vulnerability research that results in this level of protection coverage.

“Investing in a robust security solution is no longer a novelty, but an absolute necessity in ensuring business continuity. The region can ill afford to ignore security. The threat landscape has moved beyond being dynamic, to a stage where thousands of attacks on businesses are a common everyday occurrence. In the face of such detrimental odds, a layered security strategy is needed, and at GITEX we will have the security experts who can help regional businesses and government entities find the right security solutions, added Dr Ali.

Visitors to the Trend Micro stand, SR-K4 located in Sheikh Rashid Hall of Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), will also be able to get first-hand information, and be part of demos for a host of industry leading security services. GITEX 2018 is taking place from 14 to 18 October 2018, at DWTC.