Turkish Airlines’ Load Factor Reached to 83.4 Percent in September

Turkish Airlines has recently announced the passenger and cargo traffic results for September and left behind a month of high load factor with 83.4% performance. On top of the strong base effect of September 2017, growth in the number of passengers, revenue per kilometer and load factor, is an important indicator of the continued growing interest in Turkey and Turkish Airlines.

According to September 2018 Traffic Results;

The passenger growth trend continued in September, thus total number of passengers carried went up by 1% reaching about 7 million passengers, and Load Factor went up to %83.4.

In September 2018, Total Load Factor improved by 2 points, while international Load Factor increased by 2 points to 83%, domestic Load Factor increased by 2 points to 87% approximately.

International-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers) went up by 3% approximately.

In September, cargo/mail volume continued the double digit growth trend and increased by 22%, compared to the same period of 2017. Main contributors to the growth in cargo/mail volume, are Domestic Lines with 48%, N. America with 32% increase, Africa with 23% increase and Far East with 20% increase.

In September, Africa showed load factor growth of 7 points, while Europe, Domestic Lines and Far East showed load factor growth of about 2 points.

According to the January-September 2018 Traffic Results;

During January-September, increase in demand and total number of passengers was 10% and 12%, respectively, over the same period of last year. Total number of passengers reached to 58 million.

During January-September, total Load Factor improved by 3 points up to 82%. While international Load Factor increased by approximately 3 points exceeding 81%, domestic Load Factor went up by 2 points exceeding 85%.

Excluding international-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers), number of international passengers went up significantly by 13%.

Cargo/mail carried during the nine months increased by 25% and reached to 1 million tons.