UAE Federal Tax Authority Urges Registered Businesses to Maintain Confidentiality of Information and Tax Data

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General FTA

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) called on businesses registered for tax purposes not to disclose their financial or tax data to any person or organisation that is not officially authorised to deal with such data.

The Authority stressed in a statement issued today that it is necessary to remain vigilant about messages received via e-mail or mobile phone and not to share tax registration numbers (TRN) or financial account numbers with any entity. The FTA urged all registered businesses to maintain the confidentiality of their data, noting that it did not authorise any entity to request tax-related financial or accounting information or any other matters relating to tax registrants.

Businesses registered with the Authority for tax purposes can submit their Tax Returns within the deadline and pay taxes due for specific Tax Periods by visiting the e-Services portal on the FTA website – eservices.tax.gov.ae – available 24/7, accessing the Tax Return form, entering the data, then pressing “Submit”. Users can then proceed to pay their due taxes by clicking on the “My Payments” tab.

The collection of tax is then done via one of the various payment mechanisms available, which include the e-Dirham platform, the UAE Funds Transfer System (UAEFTS), which is the comprehensive transfer system of the UAE Central Bank, characterised by high speed in transferring funds through bank accounts and available at around 77 banks, exchange offices and finance companies across the country, where payments are made using either GIBAN or a credit card.