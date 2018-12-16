UAE Founder Honored Through Art, Poetry and Music at Art of Zayed Awards

HE Maytha Al Habsi, Emirates Foundation and Omar Farid, PepsiCo sign an MoU to extend their partnership.

PepsiCo, the global food and beverage company, has announced the winners of the Art of Zayed competition, held in partnership with Emirates Foundation, the national organization set up by the Abu Dhabi Government to facilitate public-private funded initiatives for the empowerment of youth across the UAE. The competition, launched earlier this year, aspired to commemorate the life achievements of the inspirational Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the United Arab Emirates, by honoring his legacy and vision for prosperity, tolerance, and peace through art, music, and poetry.

The winner of the art category is Bwader ElHassan, from Sudan, for her submission entitled ‘Second Life of Oysters’; Khalifa Al Remethi, from UAE, won the music category, for his submission entitled ‘Wallah Ma Troh’, and the winner of the poetry category is Nidhi Jhaveri, from India, with her poem entitled ‘The Ruler of Our Hearts’.

All three winners received a cash prize of AED10,000 each, and will have their winning submissions promoted by PepsiCo, Emirates Foundation, and the competition partners. The Fujairah Fine Arts Academy will showcase Bwader’s winning art submission, the Dukkan Show will feature Nidhi’s poem, and Anghami will feature Khalifa’s song.

Omar Farid, President, Middle East and North Africa, PepsiCo, said: “The late Sheikh Zayed is as inspirational as he is iconic. In his honor, and to mark the Year of Zayed, the Art of Zayed competition sought to commemorate the founder of the UAE in creative and beautiful works of art. PepsiCo is committed to developing the art and design space in the communities we serve, and to providing opportunities for youth to flourish creatively and professionally. It was our privilege to align our passion with the goals of the Year of Zayed, and I believe we have chosen three worthy submissions that pay fitting tribute to the late leader of the UAE through art, poetry, and musical expression. Congratulations to our winners!”

HE Maytha Al Habsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said: “As the national Foundation of the UAE, we are commitment to guiding and inspiring the youth of the UAE through a rich and diverse portfolio of programs aiming to create measurable social value and deliver permanent and positive impact for youth and society, and it is through the power of collaboration with the private sector that we are able to achieve this goal.”

“Today, We are delighted to have partnered with PepsiCo on the Art of Zayed competition through which youth have paid a fitting tribute to honor the man who laid the foundations for the nation’s past, present, and future. We are proud to honor his legacy through this competition, which has brought light to his achievements and vision through creative media.” Al Habsi Concluded.

During the Art of Zayed Awards Ceremony, the works of the competition’s 10 finalists was showcased to an audience comprising VIPs, representatives from PepsiCo and Emirates Foundation.

At the event, PepsiCo also announced the extension of its partnership for another year with Emirates Foundation. As part of the agreement, PepsiCo will continue to support the Foundation’s youth development programs.

Through the partnership, PepsiCo employees will get the chance to become mentors and coaches for the Foundation’s staff and volunteers, of which some PepsiCo team members will register as specialized mentors to help build leadership skills in the Emirati entrepreneurs who go through Emirates Foundation’s Kafa’at program. PepsiCo will also take an active role in Emirates Foundation’s Programs’ Advisory Committees, a quarterly platform held to facilitate the collaboration between private sector partners, government sector partners, and youth to discuss youth development and related topics such as talent growth, skills development, recruitment, and more.

PepsiCo will continue to participate in Emirates Foundation events to support youth, such as Think Science Connect and the Emirates Foundation Youth Forum, while also using the Foundation’s Takatof volunteer platform to support at its events. Through the partnership, PepsiCo will source top Emirati talent for part time and remote opportunities through the Dawamee Portal, and will use the Emirates Foundation Sanid program to provide emergency response training to its employees, including first aid and CPR.