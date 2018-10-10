UAE Ministry of Finance Is Participating in Gitex Technology Week as Part of the Federal Government’s Stand

The Ministry of Finance’s participation in this year’s GITEX Technology Week is aimed to familiarise the public with its smart services and state-of-the-art technological innovations.

Follow > Disable alert for Ministry of Finance Follow >

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, the Ministry of Finance has announced its participation in GITEX Technology Week, which will be held from the 14th to the 18th of October, 2018, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The Ministry of Finance will exhibit the various technologies it has developed at the stand representing the Federal Government.

The Ministry of Finance’s participation in this year’s GITEX Technology Week is aimed to familiarise the public with its smart services and state-of-the-art technological innovations. This will serve to directly identify customer requirements and acquire feedback, whilst also forging new partnerships in the field of technology.

Elaborating on the participation in the event, His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, outlined the ministry’s keenness in adopting best practices to become a pioneer in the field of government financial work, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the services provided. Furthermore, this would lead to an improvement in the quality of services rendered and ensure optimal use of the ministry’s resources, resultantly increasing customer satisfaction.

HE noted, “The Ministry of Finance is committed to working towards the enhancement of its services and the application of best practices to ensure a seamless and successful digital transformation. This is an integral part of the ministry's contribution to the implementation of the initiatives established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the advancement from e-government to smart government.”

HE continued, “To date, the ministry has significant achievements in this area, such as digital payment solutions, the development of an automated system for the preparation of the federal budget, as well as its adoption of technological initiatives related to financial services.”

During the GITEX Technology Week, the Ministry of Finance will also organise specialized workshops to review the business activities and services provided by the ministry to its suppliers. These workshops will enhance the effectiveness of the lines of communication between the ministry and its customers, including monitoring their needs and responding directly to their service-related queries.

During the week-long event, three interactive sessions will be held to discuss imperatives including technological innovations at the Ministry of Finance, global trends in digital transactions, such as blockchain, as well as various Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives. There will also be several signings of cooperation agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the technology sector.

As part of GITEX Technology Week, the Ministry of Finance is keen to play an ongoing, active role and will review the most outstanding achievements and projects in technology and information security. At the same event last year, the ministry welcomed more than 600 visitors and recorded an overwhelming customer satisfaction rating of 93%. The ministry also organized awareness workshops on priority services, which were well received by participants.