Uber Collaborates With Bank Al Etihad to Launch the First Vehicle Solutions Program in Jordan

Uber has announced the launch of its Vehicle Solutions program in Jordan in an exclusive partnership with Bank al Etihad, aimed at providing driver-partners with the opportunity to fully own a vehicle of their choice through competitive auto financing.

Stemming from Uber’s commitment to its driver-partners, Uber Vehicle Solutions was created in response to consistent feedback from driver-partners about the barriers to entry in owning a car, such as credit thresholds, steep down payments, long-term loan contracts.

This partnership provides vehicle insurance cost for the first four years including the transportation authority fee, 100% financing and a 5.75% interest over five to six years to upgrade their existing vehicle or switch to an eco-friendly electric vehicle. Any driver that has completed more than 1,200 trips with a minimum rating score of 4.8 is eligible. Additionally, driver-partners are offered the choice of switching to hybrid and electric cars in effort to encourage and promote sustainable mobility.

Drive-partners have the option to source the vehicle from any dealer, with the Bank allowing both new and used vehicles that can go up to 2 years old. Currently, Uber has already delivered 50 vehicles under this partnership.

Hamdi Tabbaa, General Manager of Uber in Jordan, said, “At Uber, our driver-partners continue to remain at the forefront of our operations, and through our partnership with Bank al Etihad, we seek to provide sustainable long-term solutions for drivers who want to continue to benefit from the Uber technology.

“Offering eco-friendly vehicle options is not only aligned with our objective to having 50% of vehicles on the Uber network be cleaner by the end of 2018, but also to help attain Jordan’s energy and economic goals, thus establishing a strong foothold within the ride-sharing space in the Kingdom,” added Tabbaa.

In turn, Bank al Etihad’s Chief Retail Banking Officer, Mohammad Othman, stated, “We are pleased with this partnership as it extends progressive credit facilities to Uber driver-partners, allowing them to own their cars and shape their future. This is at the core of our promise to help our customers grow who they are and achieve their goals”.

Today, driver-partners in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt will be able to benefit from the newly introduced Vehicle Solutions program by Uber, whereas the company plans to expand the program to more locations across the region.