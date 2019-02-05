Unbeatable Benefits With the Al-Futtaim Toyota Rewards Card

The Toyota Rewards Card gives customers the flexibility of shopping for services or goods across Toyota Service Centres, a diverse portfolio of Al-Futtaim brands and other retail outlets in the UAE.

For the month of February, Al-Futtaim Toyotais offering customers purchasing a new Toyota free insurance and cashback worth up to AED 10,000 with the Toyota Rewards Card, the regions 1st automotive rewards card launched in January 2019.

The Toyota Rewards Card gives customers the flexibility of shopping for services or goods across Toyota Service Centres, a diverse portfolio of Al-Futtaim brands and other retail outlets in the UAE. In addition, customers will also receive 25% off all parts, 20% off all labour, 10% off on select accessories and 10% off on rear seat entertainment for select Toyota models.

Saud Abbasi, Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Toyota said, “In line with our customer-first approach we always try to provide our customers with the best offers and ownership experience. In addition to offering a wide range of exciting deals, the Toyota Rewards Card is our way of giving back to our customers and making owning a Toyota more rewarding.”

For more information, please visit your nearest Al-Futtaim Toyota showroom or book a test drive through www.Toyota.ae.