Unicef, QFFD Sign Pact to Combat Cholera in Yemen

THE Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) on Sunday signed a $5 million cooperation agreement with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to combat cholera in Yemen.

The agreement was in response to UNICEF's emergency appeal to eradicate cholera in Yemen.

In a statement, the UNICEF said it was concerned about the impending collapse of the health system in Yemen, saying the total needs to combat the crisis is $339 million, of which only $136 million has been covered. It added that 19 million people lack access to clean water and sanitation, while 14 million people are in dire need of basic health care.

On its part, the QFFD said this was in response to an urgent appeal by the UNICEF to donor countries to combat the spread of the disease.

The seriousness of the health situation in Yemen necessitates the response of all countries to this urgent humanitarian appeal, the QFFD said, adding that the State of Qatar has donated $5 million to support UNICEF efforts to eradicate cholera in Yemen, and that the number of beneficiaries will reach about 500,000 people.

Highlighting the importance of the support extended by Qatar, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Geert Cappelaere said that the contribution of the Qatar Fund for Development is critical to UNICEF's urgent appeal for the eradication and spread of cholera in Yemen, stressing that this support will allow UNICEF to continue prevention efforts and provide lifesaving assistance in water, sanitation, hygiene, health and nutrition for children.

It should be noted that this support aims to build national capacity in the health sector and its staff to respond to the new and growing cases of the disease. It focuses on how to handle new drugs against cholera.

The support also provides immediate assistance through rapid response mechanisms to encourage Yemeni community to change human behaviour to prevent and treat cholera.

