Unparalleled Picture Quality: The Samsung QLED Legacy

Television viewing has changed drastically since the first device was introduced to the public by its creator, Philo Taylor Farnsworth, in 1934. Some 84 years on, the television has evolved, thanks to advancing technological innovations. Not only has the size and shape changed, but the picture quality has come a long way. Today, color accuracy has become expected, and complete immersion, contrast and illumination is the way forward. In fact, Samsung Electronics designed its 2018 QLED TVs to help redefine ‘immersion’ as it relates to TVs.

On movie nights, the home becomes the theater; this is where QLED TV comes in with its 4K HDR screen, providing an incredible cinematic view. How? Well, 4K, also known as Ultra HD, presents a high-quality picture when paired with HDR. The combination of the high resolution of 4K draws out the details that HDR provides. And, with over a billion colors, coupled with backlighting, the image on screen is larger and clearer than life.

It’s not just the New Metal Quantum dots that help produce realistic color. With the help of QLED you can experience 100% color volume of color spectrums known to reach 400-500, meaning that regardless of brightness, tints and shades throughout a color’s spectrum are clear and rich on screen. When combined with HDR on a QLED TV, it means details in vibrant whites and deep blacks can be seen beautifully, so that whether like a fairytale or a natural color scheme, you can watch your movie just as the directors imagined.

To create even more stunning picture quality, the TVs feature new Direct Full Array backlighting technology that ensures that the screen is illuminated accurately. This reduces blooming and halo effects and enables deeper contrast, with inky blacks and brilliant whites. Advanced Anti-reflection technology ensures that the TVs’ spectacular picture quality can be enjoyed from almost any angle, and also helps boost contrast. Aligned with the new products, which include models wider than 75 inches, Q Engine technology automatically up-scales on-screen content to UHD levels to further enhance viewers’ immersion.

QLED technology also enables viewers to see every detail, no matter which angle they’re sitting or standing at. This means that however many friends and family are invited to watch a movie of catch the game, everyone gets to experience the detail and vivid color in the same way.

The picture quality will not be compromised by burn-in issues. With the highly advanced quantum dot technology in play, even if a static image is left on the screen for hours on end, there won’t ever be a shadow of that image when you switch over. Even for gamers who use the TV for a weekend of high action, the QLED is perfect and pausing an intricate image on screen won’t leave a shadow behind. In fact, Samsung is the only company in the world that offers a 10-year burn-in warranty.

The QLED legacy brings the images on screen to life in picture perfect clarity and from all angles in all lighting conditions. It is definitely something that you have to experience for yourself – and there’s no time like the present to see the difference between HDR10+, HDR1500, and 4K. Whether you’re watching haunted horrors or escaping to an island resort on screen, these QLED TV features change the way you view TV.