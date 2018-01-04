Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia Launches a Pre-Paid Plan

Fouad Halawi, CEO of Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia

VIRGIN Mobile Saudi Arabia has launched a new, unique pre-paid plan allowing customers to double the amount of data in their monthly Internet plans.



Coming in three packages (5GB, 7GB, and 9GB) the new "Doubelha" plan gives customers double the amount of data at the same price of the original plan. For example, the 5GB, 7GB and 9GB internet plans double to 10GB, 14GB and 18GB internet plans and are valid for 3 months at the same price.



The new packages will be on sale in Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia fully branded outlets (FBOs), malls, and kiosks. The service will also be rolled out to all Virgin Mobile sale channels across Saudi Arabia.



"Virgin Mobile continuously offers new and exciting products for its customers, particularly the youth, at the best prices on the market," said Fouad Halawi, chief executive officer of Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia. "We will continue to offer exceptional promotions for Saudi youths as we seek to stand out and develop mobile services."



Connect Saudi Limited LLC (Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia) is the Saudi holding company for Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa’s activities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The operating license for Virgin Mobile is held by its daughter company Virgin Mobile Saudi Consortium LLC which has prominent local Saudi Arabian companies as shareholders.



Virgin Mobile is a new type of mobile company in the Kingdom, which is on a mission to Make Mobile Better, one mobile phone and plan at a time. Virgin Mobile Consortium LLC was awarded a license by the Communications and Information Technology Commission to operate as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator in April 2014. Virgin Mobile is headquartered in Riyadh and has a state-of-the-art customer service center in Jeddah.

Source: Saudi Gazette