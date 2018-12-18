Volvo XC40 wins Women’s World Car of the Year 2018 award

Volvo XC40.

Volvo Cars has added a new title to its XC40’s string of awards being named the Supreme Winner of 2018 Women’s World Car of the Year to that list – the only car awards in the world voted entirely by women motoring writers. 34 jurors from 27 countries selected Volvo’s first compact SUV as the best new car of the year for women. In two anonymous rounds of votes, the XC40 prevailed against five competing models.

The world's only automobile award dedicated for women reflects the growing importance of women as an independent customer group as well as their purchasing power. Automakers are considering criteria important to women when buying a car, shown in the WWCOTY decision making process. The award is measured by safety, price-performance, appearance, storage space, child-friendliness, comfort and environmental footprint, as well as color options and desirability.

“Holding the title of "Family Car of the Year 2018", it comes as no surprise that the XC40 took first place in the 2018 Women’s World Car of the Year. Winning this award highlights Volvo Cars’ dedication to providing a first-class product to women and their families,” said Hakan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars. “This award also endorses the XC40 as a game changer in the industry boosting the right combination of design, comfort and safety that appeals to both men and women around the world.”

“With women driving the transformation of the automotive market in the region, addressing the aspirations of the new female customer segment is an indispensable part of our vision.” Samuelsson added.

Safety and driver assistance features on the XC40 include Volvo Cars’ Pilot Assist system, City Safety, Run-off Road protection and mitigation, Cross Traffic alert with brake support and the 360° Camera that helps drivers maneuver their car into tight parking spaces.

The XC40 also offers ingenious interior design and storage ideas with more functional storage space in the doors and under the seats, a special space for phones including inductive charging, a foldout hook for small bags, plus a removable waste bin in the tunnel console.

In 2017, the company announced its commitment to electrify all Volvo Cars launched from 2019. In line with this leadership position in electrification, a hybridised as well as a pure electric powertrain option for the XC40 will be added later.