Warba Bank Announces 5 Winners of 'Al Sunbula' Weekly Draw

Warba Bank, “the Best investment Bank” and “Best Corporate Bank” in Kuwait, held its week 42nd draw for Al-Sunbula Account on Tuesday. The draw announced the 5 lucky winners in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Bank officials.

The bank proudly announces the lucky 5 winners who received 1000 KWD each are: Mr. Fayez Salem Awad Al-Mutairi, Mr. Salem Mohammad Abdulaali Al-Otaibi, Mr. Abdalnaser Hamzah Ali Al-Zaid, Mr. Helail Sanad Helail Al-Harbi & Mr. Humoud Abdullah Saleh Al-Jarwan.

Al-Sunbula Account is the perfect choice for all customers who wish to save money and achieve steady returns while simultaneously have the opportunity to win cash prizes throughout the year. Due to the high traffic on this account, for its offerings of unparalleled opportunities, Warba Bank has worked on enhancing Al-Sunbula account to provide customers with more benefits. Such enhancements include increasing the number of winners and the frequency of the draws. Now, on every Thursday the Bank holds draws for 5 weekly winners of KD 1,000 each. In addition, the Bank continues its monthly draws held on the first Thursday of every month, with cash prizes of KD 30,000 divided amongst 4 winners: two winners getting KD 10,000 each, and two winners getting KD 5,000 each.

Thus, the new development of Al-Sunbula account has increased the total number of winners to 24, and the total amount of prizes to 50,000 KD instead of 30,000 KD. As for the chances for winning, each customer is eligible to enter the draw against each KD 10. It is noteworthy, that Warba Bank has recently launched the Al-Sunbula Fixed Deposit, which provides depositors with high returns of up to 3%, as well as getting monthly chances to win in Al-Sunbula Account draws.

Furthermore, Warba Bank has launched its latest Customer Onboarding solution, in line with its ambitious five-year strategy that enables non-Warba Bank customers to request opening Al-Sunbula account in an easy electronic manner through the Bank's website without having to visit any of the Bank's branches, by following 5 simple steps that might take up to 5 minutes. New customers will be able to request opening the account at anytime, anywhere, and the Bank will receive, process and pass the new application for approval through whole new and unique electronic system used to implement this service. Warba Staff will then contact the customer to determine the appropriate time to visit the branch to get required signatures, verify the customer's identity, deliver his/her debit card, and activate the account.