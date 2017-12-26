Wasl Properties Completes ‘Wasl District’ in Dubai

Wasl district is the company’s heritage project in the Naif area of Deira in Dubai.

wasl properties, a subsidiary of wasl Asset Management Group, has officially completed wasl district – the company’s heritage project in the Naif area of Deira. The project fulfils wasl’s mission to maintain the city’s rich history, and follows the launch of wasl district Souq in 2015.

Zainab Mohammed, Chief Property Management and Marketing Officer at wasl properties said: “wasl district project is underpinned by wasl’s deep respect and appreciation for the UAE’s heritage, and the company’s ongoing efforts to preserve and share it by revitalising older areas of Dubai. Through culturally inspired real estate projects like wasl district, wasl is celebrating areas of the city that may otherwise be overlooked while also providing residents with a development that offers the perfect mix of old and new. The final phase of the project incorporates residential, retail and office components. In this way, we can fulfill our mission to enhance the real estate market in Dubai and provide all options that are compatible with our different customers”.

wasl district brings residents an authentic blend of traditional Emirati architecture with a range of modern amenities and facilities. The project offers residential apartments from studios to three bedroom apartments, some with a maid’s room, that range from 495 to 2,529 square feet in size. Each unit is finished meticulously with premium tiles, high-quality flooring and central gas, with amenities including a swimming pool, storage rooms, gated security, a state-of-the-art gym and plenty of retail and F&B choices.

The ground floor of the project is dedicated to 15 F&B units and 23 retail units ranging from 516 to 1,011 square feet in size – all of which are fully equipped to meet a wide variety of retail business needs. Retailers have the option of a street-view and will benefit from high footfall in a lively district that is characterised by a holistic residential, commercial, and retail environment. The new retail spaces are complemented by the existing wasl district Souq, where visitors can find shops that sell heritage items among other merchandise.

wasl district also features four floors of modern, commercial office spaces that range from 689 to 1,356 square feet in size and offer infrastructure that is suitable for all businesses.