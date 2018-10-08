WCM-Q Dean’s Honor List Recognizes High-Achieving Students

Honored students with Dr. Javaid Sheikh and WCM-Q faculty.

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has recognized the outstanding academic achievements of 36 students by inducting them onto the Dean’s Honor List for 2018.

To be included on the Dean’s Honor List, students must have achieved an Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.75 or higher in either the Fall 2017 or Spring 2018 semesters, a measure that is approximately equivalent to receiving an average of an A grade for every piece of graded work for an entire semester.

Speaking at a ceremony held to acknowledge the students’ inclusion on the honor list, WCM-Q dean Dr. Javaid Sheikh said: “To achieve a GPA of 3.75 across an entire semester demands not only great talent but also absolute dedication to one’s studies over a prolonged period of time. I hope you will each take a moment to enjoy this remarkable accomplishment, and also to give thanks to the family members, friends, faculty and staff who have supported you to help make this moment possible.”

The keynote speech was given by former WCM-Q student Dr. Karima Becetti, who graduated in 2011. Dr. Becetti, who is now a consultant rheumatologist at Hamad Medical Corporation, said: “Congratulations to all of you on this incredible achievement. You have worked hard, shown a high level of scholarship and determination, and earned yourself the honor of making it onto the Dean’s List. Most importantly, you have proved to yourself and everyone else that you have the necessary sturdy foundation for a successful career in medicine. I have no doubt that you are ready to take on the challenges of what comes ahead and will excel as medical students and future doctors.”

First-year medical student Haya Al-Taweel made it onto the Dean’s Honor List. Haya, who was also included on the list in her first year of pre-med studies, said: “When I heard I had made it onto the Dean’s Honor List I was so happy and excited, and it still feels great. Good time management and occasionally interacting with my professors have really been the key for me through the semester, as well as making time to rest and do fun things to avoid getting overwhelmed by my studies. I’m really pleased that my hard work has paid off.”

The Dean’s Honor List usually only features students on WCM-Q’s Six-Year Medical Program, but this year two students - Maryam Al-Quradaghi and Tala Abu Samaan - made it onto the list for their academic performance on the WCM-Q Foundation Program.

The students inducted onto the Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar Dean’s Honor List for 2018 are: Maryam Al-Quradaghi, Tala Abu Samaan, Anas Abed, Dana Al-Ali, Nasser Al-Kuwari, Muna Almasri, Nada Al-Mulla, Kawthar Al-Najar, Khalifa Al-Sulaiti, Haya Al-Taweel, Khalifa Bshesh, Zain Burney, Jibrail Cheema,

Ashton D Souza, Ahmed Fares, Mais Ar-Reem Hammoud, Mohamed Hussine, Maryam Idris, M Fatin Ishtiaq, Omar Khalil, Ibrahim Laswi, Safa Khan, Omar Mhaimeed, Nada Mhaimeed, Narjis Mhaimeed, Malik Mushannen, Adeeb Narangoli, Hiba Naveed, Shehroz Rana, Shaheen Rizly, Arwa Saed Aldien, Mohammad Salameh, Jasna Chalangal, Ameena Shafiq, Sara Tomerak, Lina Yagan.