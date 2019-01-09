Why You Should Head to Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas for Russian New Year

The Park Grill celebration menu includes as exhaustive list of luxury delicacies such as king crabs, oyster preparations, and an assortment of seafood specialties.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas celebrates Russian New Year from January 10-14 at The Park Grill.

The Park Grill celebration menu includes as exhaustive list of luxury delicacies such as king crabs, oyster preparations, and an assortment of seafood specialties. Diners are spoilt for choice with an array of classics, healthy choices, vegetarian options, all designed to ensure your bespoke Russian New Year experience that balances age old traditions of Russian cuisine with contemporary flavours.

Janet Abrahams, Director of Sales of Marketing of Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas commented, “Food is part of the journey we can explore to discover new cultures and embrace the seasons and festivities of every one of our global guests and visitors. The passionate Park Grill culinary team has designed an extraordinary dining experience which is inspired by Russian cuisine and for those guests looking to engage in New Year take-2, it is perfect timing”

The celebrations are part of Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas Winter festival ‘Color Your World’, which is partnered with Make A Wish Foundation UAE. The Festival aims to bring wellbeing, inclusivity, and generosity to the centre stage. As part of the initiative, each festival has a colour theme with Russian New Year shaded orange. A warm and inviting hue, it appeases to the physical and mental being and also relates to communication, adventure, competition, independence and inspires confidence. Complete with Russian traditions incorporating the signature mandarins and bubbly, guests attending the Russian New Year festivities have the opportunity to step into an orange glow inspired experience.