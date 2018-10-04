Widen Your World With the Samsung Galaxy A7

The innovative Galaxy A7 is the ultimate device for wherever life leads you.

Samsung Electronics co., Ltd. announced the Galaxy A7, the latest addition to the Galaxy A series family. With a powerful rear triple camera, sleek design and must have everyday features, the innovative Galaxy A7 is the ultimate device for wherever life leads you.

“Samsung is committed to delivering meaningful innovation to all consumers across the Galaxy family, no matter who they are or where they are in the world” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics. “That’s why we’re excited to introduce innovative new features to the A series with the Galaxy A7, a practical but powerful device that is built to help make your everyday both convenient and extraordinary.”

Snap and share experiences with the Galaxy A7’s powerful triple camera;

Never miss a moment with the Galaxy A7’s 8MP 120° Ultra Wide Lens . With the same viewing angle as the human eye, the Galaxy A7 captures the world exactly as you see it for unrestricted wide-angle photos.

. With the same viewing angle as the human eye, the Galaxy A7 captures the world exactly as you see it for unrestricted wide-angle photos. With the 24MP Lens and Depth Lens , the Galaxy A7’s Live Focus feature lets you control the depth of field by allowing you to adjust the bokeh effect to create stunning photos.

and , the Galaxy A7’s Live Focus feature lets you control the depth of field by allowing you to adjust the bokeh effect to create stunning photos. Get crisp clear photos in both bright and low light conditions. The Galaxy A7’s 24MP Lens automatically lets more light in by combining four pixels into one pixel in low light conditions.

automatically lets more light in by combining four pixels into one pixel in low light conditions. The Galaxy A7 brings out the best in what it sees. Featuring Samsung’s intelligent Scene Optimizer, the Galaxy A7’s camera categorizes your subject and adjusts the color, contrast and brightness to instantly optimize image quality.

Snap bright, clear selfies any time of day and never worry about searching for the ideal lighting again, with the Galaxy A7’s 24MP front camera and adjustable LED flash. Take bokeh effect selfies with Selfie Focus, and mimic professional studio lighting with Pro Lighting Mode. Add a personal touch and express yourself with AR emoji, and flattering filters.

Featuring a premium 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy A7 lets you experience and share the world as you see it. Adding on, Samsung’s signature Infinity Display makes the most of uninterrupted, immersive viewing. The Galaxy A7 also supports Dolby Atmos® immersive sound technology, which brings entertainment to life through moving audio that flows all around you. When it comes to style, the Galaxy A7 does not compromise. Coming with a premium glass design, a side fingerprint sensor for greater convenience and smooth seamless curves, it’s both practical and comfortable in your hand. Available in four stylish colors to suit your personal style – blue, black, gold and pink – expressing yourself with the Galaxy A7 has never been easier.

Designed to make life more convenient, the Galaxy A7 comes with Bixby[4], Samsung Pay[5] and Samsung Health.

The Galaxy A7 will be available in select European and Asian markets from this fall and expand to additional markets in the near future.

On October 11, 2018, Samsung Electronics will welcome a new member to the Galaxy family. To celebrate the launch of the upcoming device, the company is hosting a Samsung A Galaxy Event on October 11, 2018 at 5:00pm (MYT).