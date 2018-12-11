Winter Kid’s Camp at the Palace A Fun and Active Winter Wonderland

The Kid's Club is a safe and happy place for your young princes and princesses.

The Emirates Palace Kid’s Camp is back for our action-packed winter edition. Kids aged 5 to 12 years old can indulge their every passion and interest, from exhilarating water sports to cooking, kite-making and even Zumba, led by our stellar team of certified professionals from Emirates Palace and the adventure-loving folks at Abu Dhabi’s favourite family gym, Haddins Fitness.

The Kid's Club is a safe and happy place for your young princes and princesses, where they can make new friends, learn new skills and most importantly, play all day long. We want you to feel as relaxed and carefree as your kids. This is the major reason why families spend their holiday with us year on year.

Your child can drop in for the day or for an entire week to enjoy our fantastic Winter Kid’s Camp, open from 08:30am - 3:30pm from 16 December 2018 to 3 January 2019.

- Daily rate: AED 275* per child, advance booking / AED 350* per child, walk-in (limited availability)

- Weekly rate: AED 1,255* per child, advance booking / AED 1,400* per child, walk-in (limited availability)

- 20% sibling discount available