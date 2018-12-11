Winter Kid’s Camp at the Palace A Fun and Active Winter Wonderland

Located in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, the magnificent Emirates Palace is a national landmark and one of the most impressive hotels and conference venues ever built. Perfect for corporate and leisure travellers, Emirates Palace offers a variety of luxury services to suit every need, whether you come on vacation with your family or for a business meeting or international conference.
Emirates Palace, located on 1.3 km of private white sandy beach and surrounded by 85 hectares of beautifully landscaped gardens, is only 30 minutes drive from Abu Dhabi airport and 1.5 hours drive from Dubai airport.Less...
Contact Information:
West End Corniche,
P.O. Box 39999
Abu Dhabi,
United Arab Emirates