Winter Olympics’ 2026 Bid to Showcase Thought Leadership, Technology and Innovation

Ericsson has signed an agreement with the Swedish Olympic Committee to partner in the Stockholm-Åre bid for the Winter Olympic Games 2026 and Winter Paralympic Games 2026.

The eyes of the sporting world will be on Sweden in 2026 if Stockholm-Åre wins the right to host the 25th Winter Olympic Games and 14th Winter Paralympic Games. With technology and connectivity playing a bigger role than ever for participants and fans at major events, Ericsson is supporting the bid as it provides a global platform to showcase thought leadership, technology and innovation in its home nation.

The partnership covers the candidature stage, which lasts until a host city is selected on June 24, 2019. Swedish medical technology company, Permobil, is also partnering in the bid.

International sports events are increasingly becoming an intersection between sports and technology. Competitors use technology to maximize their performance, while spectators are enjoying new and interactive user experiences – whether at the venues, at home, or on the go.

As Ericsson technology is a major enabler of such competitor benefits and user experiences for fans, the company sees the Stockholm-Åre 2026 campaign as an opportunity to showcase thought leadership, technology and innovation.

Helena Norrman, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Ericsson, says: “We very much support the Stockholm-Åre 2026 campaign and see an excellent opportunity to show our strength in innovation, and the important role our 5G technology will play in the future for the digitalization of Swedish industry and society.”

Two bids remain in contention for the 2026 Winter Games: Stockholm-Åre and Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo. The winning bid will be announced at the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on June 24, 2019.

For further information, check out the official site for Sweden’s bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.