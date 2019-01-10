Winter Spa Indlugence at Atarmia Spa, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas

The luxuriousPark Hyatt Abu Dhabi is offering an exquisite Zesty Zing facial for the month of January at the award winning Atarmia Spa.

The 60-minute facial infuses the skin with the energy of vitamin C to awaken the senses and will leave even the most distressed skin hydrated.

Zesty Zing facial is one of the special colour offerings at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas’ ‘Colour Your World’ winter festival. The festival celebrates Russian New Year this month with a glowing orange theme.

Director of Sales of Marketing of Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas, Janet Abrahams, said, “The colour orange is linked to physical and mental stimulation, it inspires confidence, and independence. Harnessing the positivity of orange, this extraordinary anti-oxidant facial gives a revitalized complexion and a glowing beginning to 2019.”

The promotion is valid from 1st January- 31st January 2019 for AED 653 per person.