Wise@Paris Forum to Be Held Under ‘Education Futures: Fostering Learning Societies’ Theme

QF initiative and partners offer opportunity to design personalized learning journeys and re-imagine the future of education

Follow > Disable alert for Qatar Foundation Follow >

The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), an initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF), will host its next regional forum, WISE@Paris, from February 20-21, 2019, under the theme ‘Education Futures: Fostering Learning Societies.’ The event will be held under the high patronage of Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

WISE@Paris will gather around 800 local and international thought leaders, practitioners, innovators, and media representatives to discuss and foster the learning societies of today and tomorrow.

On February 20, participants will have the opportunity to create their own learning journey by joining discussions and interactive sessions around the future of learning at various venues in Paris, organized by WISE and its partners, including The Center for Research and Interdisciplinarity, The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Sciences Po, and Pixis and Ashoka from Station F – the world’s largest startup campus. The activities will include workshops, panel discussions, and roundtables.

Meanwhile, participants will reconvene for a one-day forum at Palais de Tokyo on February 21 to engage in a variety of interactive formats and further explore key topics such as ‘Rethinking K-12 education’, ‘Empowering teachers and education leaders’, ‘Decrypting the future of work’, and ‘Cultivating global citizenship’.

Speakers include H.E. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education of the Republic of Ghana; Dr. François Taddei, Head, Evolutionary Systems Biology Team, French National Institute of Health and Medical Research; Ms. Alaina Percival, CEO, Women Who Code; Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock MBE, Space Scientist and co-presenter of the BBC program, The Sky At Night; Mr. Andreas Schleicher, Director for the Directorate of Education and Skills, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development; and Mr. Nicolas Sadirac, Founder, 42.

Previous WISE@ events have been held in Accra, Beijing, Madrid, Tunis, and, most recently, New York during the UN Global Goals Week in September 2018. These regional events are grounded in partnership with stakeholders to drive transformation in education with major change-makers and influencers, with the aim of generating tangible global educational impact.