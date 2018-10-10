WISH Invites Public to Attend Its Global Healthcare Summit for the First Time

A panel discussion from a previous WISH event.

The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), an initiative of Qatar Foundation, is opening the doors of its upcoming summit to members of the public for the first time.

This year’s conference, taking place from November 13-14 at Qatar National Convention Centre, will offer a limited number of places to members of the general public who have an interest in healthcare and innovation.

WISH was inaugurated by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, in 2013 with a mission to build a healthier world through global collaboration. WISH serves as a platform to bring together representatives from its partner organizations in Qatar with healthcare leaders from around the world in order to develop innovative ways to combat global healthcare challenges. The summit has quickly become a major event on the international healthcare calendar and has placed Qatar at the forefront of efforts to make innovation a key part of promoting healthcare provision.

This year, WISH is committed to widening community engagement by inviting the general public to attend the summit, as well as launching Doha Healthcare Week, which will involve holding a series of health-based community activities across Doha in the week leading up to the summit.

Sultana Afdhal, CEO, WISH, said: “As WISH grows, part of our evolution is to involve the local community more closely in our ever-expanding research and events. With this aim in mind, we are looking forward to welcoming members of the public in Qatar to our event this year.

“We highly value community engagement and believe that this is a great opportunity for people to attend insightful panel discussions, interact with global innovators, and meet with world leaders in healthcare.”

WISH 2018 will feature nine panel discussions, based on evidence-based research, that highlight and address some of the world’s most pressing healthcare challenges. The main themes this year are Anxiety and Depression; Data Science and Artificial Intelligence; Design in Health; Healthcare in Conflict Zones; Eye Health; Islamic Ethics and Palliative Care; Nursing and Universal Health Coverage; The Role of the Private Sector in Healthcare; and Viral Hepatitis.

The WISH Innovation Hub, an enhanced interactive exhibition space, will feature some of the world’s most exciting healthcare innovations. It will also host informal discussions, provide hands-on experience of technologies, and offer a variety of networking opportunities.