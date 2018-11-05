Wish Launches Doha Healthcare Week With Support of Leading Health Sector Partners

A fully functioning medical facility operated by global eye health charity Orbis, the hospital is a converted cargo plane that flies all over the world to provide medical treatment to those in need.

The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), an initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF), has announced the activities taking place during Doha Healthcare Week, which kicks off on Tuesday, November 6.

The inaugural seven-day festival will feature a host of workshops, health checks, and mental and physical wellbeing activities. A wide range of free events will also promote healthy living and showcase the services offered by Qatar’s leading healthcare providers, including Hamad Medical Corporation, Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), and Al-Ahli Hospital.

During Doha Healthcare Week, members of the public who answered a call to register last month will have the opportunity to visit the Flying Eye Hospital. A fully functioning medical facility operated by global eye health charity Orbis, the hospital is a converted cargo plane that flies all over the world to provide medical treatment to those in need. The aircraft will be based at the old airport in Doha for the duration of Doha Healthcare Week.

Additional highlights include an exhibition at the QF Recreation Center and QF Headquarters showcasing the work of internationally-renowned photographers, focusing on the health effects of war; a special free screening by Doha Film Institute of ‘Life: Animated’ in MIA Park on November 7,at 7pm; a Diabetes Walkathon at Education City, organized by QF member Qatar Diabetes Association on November 9 at 2pm; football on the beach at Katara each evening with ‘Sahtak Awalan – Your Health First,’ an initiative of QF partner university Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q); and healthy cooking classes for families at The St. Regis Doha on November 10.

Other activities include cancer checks by PHCC, free health check-ups by Al-Ahli Hospital, an information booth at Doha Festival City set up by the Ministry of Public Health, and workshops aimed at healthcare professionals around topics such as nursing, tobacco control, and diabetes.

Nick Bradshaw, Partnerships Manager, WISH, said: “We are excited to be working with a broad range of partners to create Doha Healthcare Week. The initiative aims to raise awareness of the health resources available in Qatar, and to engage the local community in a wide variety of fun and healthy activities during the week leading up to our global healthcare summit, WISH 2018.”

Launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and QF, the new community-focused healthcare festival has benefitted from the support of local partners including WCM-Q, College of the North Atlantic-Qatar, Al Jazeera Media Network, Qatar Cancer Society, Shangri-La Hotel Doha, The St. Regis Doha, and the World Innovation Summit for Education, an initiative of QF.

International partners include Orbis, The Carter Center, The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving, Nursing Now, and Alzheimer’s Disease International.

Doha Healthcare Week runs from November 6-12, in the week leading up to WISH 2018, which takes place from November 13-14.