Wish Partners With Local and International Organizations to Host Exhibition at Summit

WISH has partnered with local and international organizations to host its largest exhibition to date, which will take place during the upcoming summit.

The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), an initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF), has partnered with local and international leaders in healthcare to host the Innovation Hub – WISH’s largest exhibition to date – which will be held on the sidelines of the upcoming summit, taking place from November 13-14 at Qatar National Convention Centre.

The WISH Innovation Hub is an enhanced interactive exhibition space that will host informal discussions, provide hands-on experience of technologies, and offer a variety of networking opportunities. It will also feature some of the world’s most exciting healthcare innovations, and showcase both local and international partner organizations.

The main local partners for WISH 2018 are the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Primary Health Care Corporation, Al-Ahli Hospital, and Qatar Fund For Development, as well as QF entities Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Sidra Medicine, and Qatar Genome Programme.

Together, they will highlight the role of innovation in making Qatar’s healthcare system both agile and dynamic. Joining them will be a number of notable global organizations who will present their research and highlight their healthcare projects, including Orbis International, Save The Children, and Global Good. This year’s media partners include Al Jazeera Media Network and the Financial Times.

Sultana N. Afdhal, CEO, WISH, said: “We are grateful for the support of all our local and international partners, and look forward to welcoming them to our Innovation Hub during the summit.

“At WISH, we firmly believe in taking a multi-disciplinary approach to tackle global healthcare challenges. Each of our partnering organizations brings a unique set of ideas and experiences that will contribute to the improvement of healthcare systems around the world, and accelerate the expansion of Universal Health Coverage.

“We must, therefore, exert our collective efforts to ensure that everyone in the world has access to high-quality and affordable healthcare, a goal that is only achievable through active global collaboration.”

The Innovation Hub will offer an opportunity for professionals working in various fields to engage in constructive dialogue, learn and exchange ideas, and potentially form new collaborative initiatives aimed at benefiting the health of global populations.

WISH 2018 will explore a range of pressing global healthcare issues through a series of thought-provoking panel discussions. The main themes are Anxiety and Depression; Data Science and Artificial Intelligence; Design in Health, including a panel sponsored by Sidra Medicine; Healthcare in Conflict Zones; Eye Health; Islamic Ethics and Palliative Care, including a panel sponsored by Al-Ahli Hospital; Nursing and Universal Health Coverage, including a panel sponsored by HMC; The Role of the Private Sector in Healthcare; and Viral Hepatitis. Additionally, the Ministry of Public Health will be sponsoring a special plenary session on anti-microbial resistance.

For the first time, this year’s summit will be preceded by a week of healthcare-related events during Doha Healthcare Week, which runs from November 6-12.