World History and Culture Take Center Stage at Qatar National Library in November

The public can engage in a diverse range of conversations about world history and culture at Qatar National Library in November.

On 1 November, a special Earth Talk series will highlight the latest scientific evidence on climate change, and the importance of collaboration between government and communities in tackling climate woes. The event is organized in partnership with the Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar.

In collaboration with the French Embassy in Qatar and the French Institute of Doha, the Library will host an exhibition entitled ‘1918: War is Over.’ Running from 4 – 20 November, the exhibition—which includes rare items from the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum—is timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Dr. Stuart Hamilton, Deputy Executive Director, International Relations and Communications, Qatar National Library, said: ‘This November we look to the past and try to anticipate our future. By exploring the events that have shaped our world, we can draw important lessons for how we might shape our own paths, particularly in the face of critical issues such as climate change.’

To celebrate Arabic, Hispanic and French poetry, the Library invites everyone to take part in ‘Poetry Night 2018’ on 16 November. This interactive event is organized in collaboration with Institut du Monde Arabe (Institute of the Arab World).

On 18 November, in partnership with the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), the Library will organize ‘The World Through Picture Books,’ anexhibitionshowcasing a collection of children’s books from around the world, selected by librarians to represent their countries and regions. The exhibition highlights the importance of children’s books in developing early learning skills, imparting cultural and linguistic identity, and celebrating diversity.

Trainer Zainab Al Mahmoud from the Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre (AMAN) will deliver two lectures to mark Universal Children’s Day on 20 November. The lectures will encourage children and young adults to know their rights and stay safe in the community.

The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will hold its monthly concert, entitled ‘Mozart for Winds and Strings,’ at the Library on 22 November.

The Library will host ‘Syria Under the French Mandate - 1918-1946,’beginning on 23 November. The exhibition, organized in cooperation with the Museum of Islamic Art, focuses on the period of the French Mandate in Syria from 1918 — 1946. The exhibition runs until 30 April 2019.

Dr. Robert Ward, Editorial Director of the Economist Intelligence Unit, will provide insights into economic and political developments, as well as forecasts for various regions, in a talk at the Library on 25 November. Strategists, researchers, investors, students and anyone with an interest in the nexus between geopolitics and economics are encouraged to attend.

‘Qatar’s Little Builders: Bridging Communities,’ an exhibition featuring the world’s largest Lego bridge, will be held from 27 November ­– 12 December. The activity is part of Qatar British Festival 2018, which is a joint annual initiative of the British Council and the British Embassy in Qatar.

As part of the Qatar-Russia Year of Culture 2018, the Library will host an evening of Russian music on 29 November, organized in collaboration with the International Center for Music in Doha. The event will include a recital by renowned Russian pianist Nina Ivanova, whose repertoire will include pieces by Tchaikovsky, Scriabin and Rachmaninoff. The choir Kamerton will also perform Russian folk songs.

Other key events taking place at the Library throughout November include: the book launch of Western Higher Education in Global Contexts; ‘How to Become a Social Media Influencer’; ‘Robotics Competition’; and ‘Talking About Illness: Why It Is Difficult and Why It Is Valuable.’