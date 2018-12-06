Wyndham Hotels in Ajman Celebrate 47th UAE National Day

During 47th UAE National Day Celebrations

Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, and Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman commemorated the 47th year of the founding of United Arab Emirates with a variety of activities or its guests, associates, and UAE residents. The properties marked the occasion through a cake-cutting ceremony and by distributing chocolates to their guests, and drivers with their families passing by Ajman Corniche.

Iftikhar Hamdani, cluster general manager, extended his greetings: “We would like to congratulate and express gratitude to our leaders on the occasion of the 47th UAE National Day. For a young nation to achieve what we have right now is truly a remarkable feat and we are fortunate to not just witness but be part of the country’s growth and success story. In today’s activity, we have seen and sense the appreciation and enthusiasm of UAE residents – both locals and expats – in calling UAE their home.”