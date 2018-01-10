You Only Pay VAT At Arabian Automobiles Nissan

The limited-time campaign will run until the end of January across all Arabian Automobiles showrooms in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Dial 800-NISSAN or visit the nearest showroom for a test drive of your new Nissan vehicle.

Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, adds value to new car purchases as the customer only pays the value-added tax (VAT) and receives free fuel for a year, a year’s insurance, one year service and first-year registration.

Mirroring the glass half full ideology and powering Nissan’s stance of guaranteed smiles for their customers, offering fuel for a year for the driver assures peace of mind and savings on their purchase in the long run.

In a strategic partnership with the festival’s organisers Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment, since inception, Arabian Automobiles Company continues creating unforgettable shopping experiences for visitors and residents this Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF.) The campaign, designed to help customers make savings during the tax season, provides value for money while guaranteeing smiles in the New Year.

The limited-time campaign will run until the end of January across all Arabian Automobiles showrooms in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Dial 800-NISSAN or visit the nearest showroom for a test drive of your new Nissan vehicle.