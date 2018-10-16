Zain Kuwait, Samsung and Al Babtain Turnkey Solutions Sign MoU to Fast-Track Enterprise Digital Transformation With IoT

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during GITEX Technology Week 2018.

Zain Kuwait, the leading digital service provider in the country, announces a strategic partnership with Samsung and Al Babtain Turnkey Solutions to employ Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to accelerate the nation’s digital transformation. This collaboration will facilitate the development of smart education, smart health, smart security and smart mobility solutions in line with Kuwait National Development Plan's smart government goals.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during GITEX Technology Week 2018, in which Zain Kuwait participated showcasing its B2B and Smart City offerings. Under the terms of the MOU, Samsung, as a global leader in innovation, will support Zain Kuwait in driving transformative and beneficial IoT innovation to create exciting opportunities for consumers and enterprises alike. Present at the signing ceremony were Chung Lyung Lee, President at Samsung Gulf Electronics, Mohammed Gharaibeh, Samsung’s Regional Director, Enterprise Business Group, Eaman Al Roudhan, Chief Executive Officer of Zain Kuwait, Hamad Al Marzouq, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Zain Kuwait and Mohammad AbdulAziz Al Babtain, Vice President of Al Babtain Turney Solutions.

Chung Lyong Lee, President at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “Some of the most exciting IoT innovations in the region have occurred within the business sector, where companies have been able to streamline business processes, increase productivity, and develop cutting-edge products and services. We have embarked on a digital journey with Zain Kuwait to transform its IoT initiatives - in line with its strategic road map to facilitate Kuwait Vision 2035.”

Mohammed Gharaibeh, Samsung Gulf Electronics Regional Director, Enterprise Business Group, said: “Enterprise IoT is poised for strong growth because of its ability to improve the customer experience, boost productivity, and support the development of innovative products. Our collaboration with Zain Kuwait is aimed at developing IoT-enabled services that will potentially transform its business model and help it support Kuwait’s innovation agenda.”

Eaman Al Roudhan, Chief Executive Officer of Zain Kuwait, said: “We are pleased to expand our partnership ecosystem with global technology companies like Samsung to enhance our IoT capabilities. We have started launching our first waves of digital products within our Zain Life brand that we launched in April this year to promote the digital lifestyle of our consumers. We have also set the foundation to empower the achievement of our country’s vision (New Kuwait 2035), and this MoU will definitely be used to support it”.

Hamad Al Marzouq, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Zain Kuwait, said: “IoT is also taking a leading role in today’s digital revolution with a wide variety of business applications around the world. Through this MoU with Samsung to exchange global best practices in IoT and promote a 360-degree view of technologies, we will make our services more valuable and efficient enabling us to further drive Kuwait’s digital transformation.”

Mohammad AbdulAlziz Al Babtain, Vice President of Al Babtain Turney Solutions said: “With the potential to address future challenges, there is great promise in the role of digital. Zain Kuwait’s collaboration with Samsung to use IoT to facilitate enterprise digital transformation shows its commitment towards investing in pioneering solutions to not only enhance its business operations and support Kuwait’s innovation agenda, but also ensure value and convenience for consumers in Kuwait.”