Prada debuts first-ever sustainable fine jewelry collection

Bringing time-honored artisanal craftsmanship techniques and precious gems into the sustainability-driven 21st century, Prada has just announced the debut of Eternal Gold, the world’s first sustainable fine jewelry collection that is made of 100 percent certified recycled gold.

In order to truly commit to the cause, Prada has ensured together with the global standards authority, the Responsible Jewelry Council, that all of the gold used in the collection is verifiable and traceable, which is something the Maison claims no other luxury house in the world offers.

Going the extra mile for sustainability, Prada is also influencing the reduction of mining, as well as the introduction for the first time ever of traceability of diamonds no matter the carat size. In this way, every step from mining to the cutting and polishing of a diamond is traced. What’s more Prada is actually making all these records publicly available on the Aura Consortium Blockchain’s platform so that any Prada fine jewelry customer can verify authenticity for themselves.

The iconic Prada triangle forms the core of the new jewelry collection, with gold as the focus for the snake bracelets, heart motifs, chain necklaces, and ribbon chokers, with the triangle appearing either as a clasp closure, earrings or pendants, all exaggerated in size.