What Do We Know About Prince Harry’s Businesses After Leaving the Royal Family?

Stepping down from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family in the UK, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been "cut off" by the Queen. So, how are they managing life now?

In January 2021, Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle left the UK for the US after giving up their statuses in the Royal Family. In a statement they released in January 2021, they expressed their desire to live in a more relaxed environment and away from the constant position under the spotlight.

Since then, the couple was cut off from financial sources that were available to them as active members of the Royal Family. Last March, the couple appeared in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they confirmed the news of being financially independent of the Windsors.

In this article, we will explore the other business projects the couple, especially the 37-years old Duke of Sussex, who is a father of two, has been busy with as alternative sources of funding.

- For years, Prince Harry has been enjoying an estimated £13 million inheritance from his late mother, Lady Diana, after her death in 1997.

- Despite later denial, it was long believed that Prince Harry had also inherited several millions of pounds sterling from Queen Mother Elizabeth I. However, representatives of the prince strongly denied these reports last April.

- In September 2019 and briefly, before the couple expressed their desire to step down from their Royal rules, they had signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce a number of titles that provide the streaming platforms with high-quality family programs, including documentaries, docuseries, feature films, and children shows.

- Upon leaving the Royal Family in January 2021, Prince Harry and Markle founded an organization called Archewell, which serves two adjectives, one is non-profit and a business division with a special focus on media production.

- In December 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell signed a partnership deal with Spotify to produce a podcast aimed at "driving systemic cultural change.

- In March 2021, Prince Harry's name was featured on the BetterUp website as a Cheif Impact Officer, suggesting he had joined their team for a new job.