Beyoncé in Business: All About Queen B’s Ventures

Singers' success is usually measured by the hits on the billboards or their most-watched music videos. But in recent years, singers have also successfully ventured into the business world, rocking both fame and wealth.

Beyoncé, Queen of pop has not only scored big on the stage, but also in several business projects she has invested in. However, Beyoncé's investments seem to all revolve around the music and film industry, where she excels the most.

According to Business Insider, Queen B's net worth is around $400 million, which is not all attributed to her singing career. She ranks the 51st on Forbes' list of America's Wealthiest Self-Made Women.

Beyoncé released the first of her 5 studio albums in 2003. Dangerously in Love sold more than 11 million copies worldwide.

In 2012, Beyoncé signed a $50 million endorsement deal with PepsiCo, according to which she appeared on print ads and commercials.

Moreover, Queen B is a celebrity spokesperson for the Paris-based cosmetic company L'Oreal. Investopedia also reports that the music star has been featured in ad campaigns for American Express, Samsung, Ford Motor, and DirecTV.

Queen B is the owner of LA-based Parkwood Entertainment, which was founded in 2010. The company has more than 60 employees and its revenue is estimated to be around $10 million per year. Parkwood Entertainment has produced a number of movies with Beyoncé starring a number of them, including Cadillac Records and Obsessed.

Got my copy! 😌 Beyoncé wearing IVY PARK for Elle (January 2020), British Vogue (December 2020), and Harper’s Bazaar (September 2021). pic.twitter.com/F45KvGPaZ7 — OCKY. (@_ocky) September 1, 2021

Amongst the well-known titles produced by Parkwood is the star's documentary Life Is But a Dream, which was released in 2013 and generated more than 2.3 million viewers for the initial broadcast.

Three years later, Parkwood ventured into the fashion world, producing its first streetwear line called Ivy Park, where prices of tops, bottoms, swimwear, and accessories range from $30 to $200.