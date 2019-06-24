Private Sector Companies in Saudi Arabia Pay 59% Less for Same Job in Public Sector

Saudi government departments are paying 59 percent more salaries to employees than the private sector, in addition to bonuses and several other incentives, the Arabic daily Al-Watan reported on Sunday quoting statistics issued by the General Authority for Statistics (GaStat).





The authority said the average salary of a government employee in the first quarter of 2019 was SR11,405, compared to SR4,595 for a private sector employee doing the same work.

It said the Saudi male employees were getting monthly salaries of SR11,637 while the women were paid SR11,099.

The Saudis in the private sector were paid an average salary of SR7,486 for men and SR5,057 for the women.

It said the non-Saudi government employees were paid an average salary of SR9,883. Male expatriates were drawing an average of SR10,282 while expatriate women received SR8,668.

In the private sector, non-Saudi employees were paid an average monthly salary of SR4,595 while non-Sauid women were paid SR5,502.

The authority said the average salary of Saudis working in both sectors together was SR10,299 —SR10,503 for men and 9,442 for women.

It said the average salary of expatriates working in both sectors was SR3,872 — SR3,980 for men and SR2,900 for women.