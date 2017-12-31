Qatar’s Trade Surplus Up 32 Percent in 2017, Despite Blockade

Qatar’s trade surplus expanded to QR12.8 billion in November, a 32 percent jump from a year ago. (Shutterstock)

Qatar’s trade surplus expanded to QR12.8bn in November, a 32 percent jump from a year ago and 54.8 percent surge from the previous month, a preliminary data released by the Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics showed yesterday.

In November 2017, the total exports of goods, including exports of goods of domestic origin and re-exports, amounted to around QR21.8bn, an increase of 15.9 percent compared to November 2016, and increase by 3.8 percent compared to October 2017.

On other hand, the imports of goods in November stood at QR8.9bn, down 2 percent from a year ago. On month-on-month, imports declined by 26.9 percent.

The year-on-year increase in total exports was mainly driven by exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons like LNG, condensates, propane, butane, etc, which touched QR12.3bn in November, reflecting an increase of 6.2 percent. The value of petroleum oils & oils from bituminous minerals (crude) reached nearly QR3.7bn, up 23.5 percent and petroleum oils & oils from bituminous minerals (not crude) reached QR2.3bn, a 142.8 percent jump.

In November, South Korea was at the top of the countries of destination of Qatar’s exports with close to QR4.2bn, a share of 19.1 percent of total exports, followed by Japan with almost QR3.5bn and a share of 16.1 percent, India with about QR2.7bn, accounting for 12.3 percent of total exports.

The group of ‘Motor cars & other passenger vehicles’ was at the top of the imported group of commodities, with QR0.5bn, showing a decrease of 39.2 percent compared to November 2016. In second place was ‘turbojets, turbo propellers & other gas turbines’ with QR0.4bn, showing an increase by 5.5 percent and in third place was ‘electrical apparatus for line telephony/telegraphy, telephone sets etc’, with QR0.3bn, an increase of 27.1 percent.

In November, China was the leading country of origin of Qatar’s imports with about QR1.2bn, a share of 13.8 percent of the imports, followed by the US with QR1.2bn almost, a share of 13.6 percent, and India with QR0.5bn, a share of 5.9 percent. (The Peninsula)