Qatar Airways Announces 'Temporary Hold' to Its Operations to Iran, S. Korea

Qatar Airways is making “temporary hold” and “schedule adjustments” to its operations to Iran and South Korea until further notice due to “significant operational challenges” caused by entry restrictions imposed by certain countries.

“An ongoing review of operations will be conducted regularly with the intention to reinstate flights as soon as the restrictions are lifted,” Qatar Airways said Tuesday.

With travel restrictions on recent visitors to these countries, the airline is in a “logistically-challenging position” to schedule crew on certain routes, limiting its ability to maintain scheduled operations elsewhere.

As a result, the airline will “temporarily readjust” its services to South Korea and Iran from Wednesday.

Flights to and from South Korea to Doha are “temporarily adjusted” to operate with a smaller aircraft.

An Airbus A350-900 will replace a Boeing 777-300 to meet demand, with only passengers with onward connections through Hamad International Airport to be accepted for travel from Incheon Airport.

For Iran, Qatar Airways’ scheduled passenger frequencies will be on temporary hold, effective Wednesday, for an evaluation period of two weeks up to March 14.

This will affect flights to and from Mashhad, Shiraz and Isfahan, the airline said.

Frequencies to and from Tehran will temporarily move from 20 weekly frequencies to seven weekly.

Adjustments to the schedule of flights to and from Iran will take effect from 7am Doha time Wednesday, the national airline said.

Qatar Airways’ all-cargo operations will not be affected by the temporary hold, an airline statement said last night.