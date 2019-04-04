Qatar Airways Wins 6 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Airline Awards 2019

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Airline Awards are based on millions of honest reviews from travellers around the world, and reflect best service, quality and customer satisfaction.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar al Baker said, “Thank you to all our passengers who awarded us with these six Travellers’ Choice Awards. We are delighted that our continued pursuit of excellence is recognised by TripAdvisor travellers around the world. This is a ringing endorsement for all the hard work that our team has put in to serve our customers.

“This year’s achievements by Qatar Airways in the Travellers’ Choice Airline Awards demonstrate our promise to set the highest standards and deliver the best quality of service to our passengers. These awards are some of the most respected accolades in travel and are incredible and proud achievements for Qatar Airways.”

TripAdvisor is the world’s largest travel site with more than 730 million traveller reviews of hotels, airlines, restaurants and attractions, making TripAdvisor one the most recognised names in the travel industry.

Airline reviews are based on customer ratings of seat comfort, leg room, in-flight entertainment, customer service, value for money, check-in and boarding, and cleanliness, in addition to an overall rating of the airline.

In 2018, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘Best Business Class: Middle East’, ‘World’s Top 10 Airline’, ‘Best Airline: Middle East’ and ‘Best Economy Class: Middle East’ by the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.

The airline was named ‘World’s Best Business Class’ by the 2018 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisationSkytrax. It was also named ‘Best Business Class Seat’, ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, and ‘World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge’.

Qatar Airways operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) to more than 160 destinations worldwide.

The airline has launched an array of exciting new destinations recently, including Gothenburg, Sweden; Mombasa, Kenya and Da Nang, Vietnam. Qatar Airways will add a number of new destinations to its extensive route network later this year, including Lisbon, Portugal; Malta; Rabat, Morocco; Izmir, Turkey; Langkawi, Malaysia; Davao, Philippines; and Mogadishu, Somalia.