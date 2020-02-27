Qatar-Canada Bilateral Trade Soars 35 Percent in 2019

Bilateral trade between Qatar and Canada witnessed a 35% year-on-year increase in 2019, according to the Embassy of Canada to the State of Qatar.

The total value of bilateral trade between the two countries reached CAD$331.7mn in 2019, which resulted in Qatar becoming Canada’s third-largest trading partner in the region, “an important milestone for Canada-Qatar trade relations,” the embassy said.

Canadian ambassador Stefanie McCollum welcomed the latest trade statistics with executives from the Canadian Business Council Qatar (CBCQ) at the Qatar Total Open 2020, where the CBCQ is hosting a week-long schedule of private events with members and local stakeholders at the tournament.

“I am very pleased with the 2019 numbers. The increase in trade between Canada and Qatar is a direct result of the commitment of both countries to strengthen commercial ties and to bring innovative and world-class products and services to Qatar.

“Canada has the expertise and the capacity to continue playing an important role in supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and its drive for self-sufficiency in many sectors”, the ambassador said during the event.

Jacob Burke, CBCQ chairman and managing director of The Look Company, which is the official Branding Partner of the Qatar Total Open 2020, said: “It is encouraging to see this level of growth, and we are keen at CBCQ to open new opportunities to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels.”

Canadian exports to Qatar in 2019 topped CAD$266mn, a 69% increase from 2018 exports totalling CAD$157.4mn.

Qatari exports to Canada witnessed a slight decrease in 2018, reaching CAD$65.7mn compared to CAD$89mn in the previous year.