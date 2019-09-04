Qatar-China Trade Volume Soars 30 Percent to $13.5 Billion in 2018

Qatar Chamber (QC) officials met with a Chinese delegation in Doha on Tuesday and explored ways to expand bilateral trade between the two countries, which jumped 30 percent to $13.5 billion in 2018 from $10.4 billion in 2017.





Terming the Sino-Qatar relations as strong and historic, QC Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al Thani said Beijing was a “very important” trade partner. He said the scale of Chinese exports to Qatar reflected the depth of their relations.

Tuesday’s meeting, which was also attended by QC Director General Saleh bin Hamad al Sharqi and Taleb Group Chairman Mohamed Taleb al Khauri, examined the bilateral economic and trade relations and the mutual business opportunities available in both the countries for one another. It particularly touched upon the investment opportunities in Chengdu city, especially in sports, construction, tourism, education and technology.

Sheikh Khalifa said firms in China can tap into the joint-venture opportunities readily available in Qatar.

“A considerable number of Chinese companies are working in Qatar and contributing to transferring Chinese high technology to this country. Qatar’s economy is open and welcomes all foreign investments. The chamber highly supports enhancing cooperation relations between Qatari companies and their Chinese counterparts,” Sheikh Khalifa said.

Head of the Chinese delegation Fan Ruiping urged the chamber to help disseminate the business opportunities available in Chengdu city to the business community in Qatar.

He said the objective of the visit was to explore the possibilities in the Qatari market as well as informing Qatari businessmen about the investment opportunities in Chengdu city.

Terming the country as unique, he said, “Qatar is witnessing an enormous economic renaissance and is providing a lot of investment opportunities that attract Chinese companies.”

Ruiping delivered a presentation about his city, which is the gateway of economy in the west of China. He said its GDP last year hit $210 billion, recording an 8.1 percent growth. The same year saw the city’s exports growing 20 percent, he added.

Chengdu is one of the biggest cities in China and is known for many key industries, technology and innovation. On the sidelines of the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa and Ruiping witnessed the signing of an agreement between Taleb Group and Chengdu Hi-tech Zone.QC Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al Thani and other officials witness the signing of an agreement between Taleb Group and Chengdu Hi-tech Zone.