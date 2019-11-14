Qatar: CPI Slips 0.8 Percent in October 2019

Qatar’s consumer price index (CPI) for the month of October 2019 reached 107.52 points (base year is 2013), showing a decrease of 0.83 percent when compared to CPI of September 2019, and a decrease by 0.84 percent compared to CPI of October 2018 (year-on-year basis), according to data issued by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) on Wednesday.









An analysis of CPI of October 2019 compared with CPI of September 2019, shows seven main groups’ indices have decreased, namely: “recreation and culture” 2.6 percent, “transport” 1.92 percent, “food and beverages” 1.02 percent, communication” by 0.74 percent, “miscellaneous goods and services” 0.71 percent, “housing, water, electricity and other fuel” 0.26 percent, and “clothing and footwear” 0.16 percent.



An increase was recorded in three main groups: “restaurants and hotels” 0.63 percent, “furniture and household equipment” 0.25 percent, and “health” 0.11 percent.

“Tobacco” and “education” groups remained flat at the last month’s price level.



On Y-o-Y basis price decline was seen in the seven groups namely: “clothing and footwear” 3.95 percent “recreation and culture” 3.83 percent, “transport” 2.03 percent, “housing, water, electricity and other fuel” 1.90 percent, “food and beverages” 1.13 percent, “communication” 0.11 percent, and “health” 0.07 percent.



An increase in price levels was observed in: “tobacco” by 127.19 percent, “miscellaneous goods and services” 3.38 percent, “restaurants and hotels” 1.54 percent, “education” 0.93 percent, and “furniture and household equipment” 0.04 percent.