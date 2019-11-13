Qatar: Investments by Norwegian Firms Exceed $10 Billion

Investments made by Norwegian companies in Qatar have crossed $10 billion and there are plans by Norwegian private firms to increase investment in the country,

Norway’s Minister of Trade and Industry Torbjorn Roe Isaksen has said.







Talking to Qatar Tribune on the sidelines of an event to celebrate the golden jubilee of Qatar Fertilizer Company (Qafco) in Doha, Isaksen said that many initiatives are being taken to further improve trade relations between the two countries.



While Norway will continue to increase its participation in Qatar’s food sector, the minister said, there is huge scope for cooperation between the two countries in sectors such as marine technology and defense industries.



“The success of Norwegian companies in Qatar over the last 50 years has encouraged many other companies to enter Qatari market,” he said.

Given the potential of the two countries, he said, the bilateral trade between the two countries is very insignificant.



“There is a free trade agreement between Qatar and Norway. Both countries have good framework to boost bilateral trade. The two sides have also so many similarities. All these factors will help us grow in the future,” he said.



The minister said that Norway sees a lot of potential in Qatar and the two countries are expected to sign agreements to increase trade volume.



The minister said that Norway has long term plans for Qatar. “Our companies are active in Qatar for the last 50 years and we have plans for another 50 years to come.”

For Isaksen, who has been serving as minister of trade and industry for nearly two years, it is his first visit to Qatar and the region.



Expressing admiration for the development taking place in Qatar, he said Norway is always open to share knowledge and technology with Qatar.



Highlighting Norway as an ideal place for investment, he said, “We welcome any Qatari investor who wishes to invest in our country. We are working to attract Qatari investment in our country.”

Asked it there was any plan to set up a joint investment fund with Qatar, the minister said there was no such plan at the moment. “Norway and Qatar invest in different ways.



However, we always look for co-investment and just buying each other’s properties,” he said.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest, has been focusing on responsible investing. The Norwegian parliament decided that the fund would divest from firms that derived more than 30 percent of their turnover or activity from coal.