Qatar: Digital Spending Expected to Hit $3.2 Billion in 2023



“This presents great potential for investment to a wide range of businesses in both sectors. Equally, digital and sports are part of the QFC’s focus sectors, and our strategy is aligned with Qatar’s existing positioning in these fields. Our unique platform provides a gateway to lucrative markets, facilitating future growth,” he said.



The webinar, ‘Emerging opportunities: Qatar and Russia’, was hosted by Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), in collaboration with Qatari-Russian Center for Cooperation (QRCC) & QR Sports.



Comprising two themed sessions, spanning digital and sports, the event was held on March 3, 2021, and supported by the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC), Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA), Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), Ooredoo, Qatar Sportstech (QST), Aspire Zone Foundation, Sponix, Skolkovo Foundation and Rosinfocominvest.



Qatar Free Zones Authority Deputy CEO Abdulla Al-Misnad said Qatar was already making tremendous progress in establishing the enabling technological foundations to support growth to 2030 and beyond.



“Leading global technology firms including Google Cloud, Yutong, Volkswagen and Thales have already invested in Qatar Free Zones to establish clusters in cloud computing and advanced mobility that will help in the delivery on the World Cup and beyond. This is creating long-term growth prospects in Qatar Free Zones’ focus sectors of emerging tech, logistics, and advanced mobility.”



Kirill Lata, Head of QR Sports, said, the sports industry was getting increasingly bigger and more diverse worldwide, expanding from the traditional markets to the new ones. Russia supports the trend.



“It is home to internationally recognized sports companies and high potential sports tech startups. Qatar offers a unique infrastructure for sports companies to grow and develop.

“We expect that more and more sports companies and sports tech startups from Russia will leverage the fantastic opportunities offered by Qatar. QR Sports is here to support and navigate.”



The webinar was also addressed by Andrey Egorov, Office of Knowledge and Innovation Director, QRCC; Noor Nedal Abu Khadija, TASMU Digital Valley Partnership Lead, Ministry of Transport and Communications; Yousef Al Salehi Executive Director, QSTP; Kamel Badawy, Business Management & Intelligence Director, Aspire Zone Foundation; Arkady Dvorkovich Chairman, Skolkovo Foundation. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad bin Nasser Al Thani, Chief Commercial Officer, Ooredoo, and George Mikaberidze of Rosinfocominvest.