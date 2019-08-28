Qatar to Enter Exploration Blocks in Namibia

  1. Home
A first exploration well is scheduled to be drilled in the first half of next year.
Qatar Petroleum (QP) has entered into agreements with French energy giant Total for a share of exploration and production rights in two blocks offshore Namibia.

Under the agreements, which are subject to customary regulatory approvals by the government of Namibia and approvals by the partners in the blocks, Qatar Petroleum will hold a 30 percent participating interest in Block 2913B, with Total (the Operator) holding a 40% participating interest. The other partners in the block are Impact Oil (20 percent), and Namcor (10 percent).

A first exploration well is scheduled to be drilled in the first half of next year. Also under the agreements, QP will hold a 28.33 percent participating interest in Block 2912, with Total (the Operator) holding a 37.78 percent participating interest. The other partners in the block are Impact Oil (18.89 percent) and Namcor (15 percent).
 
