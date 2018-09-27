Qatar Explores How Fintech Can Shape Its Future Economy. (Shutterstock)

The Centre for Law and Development (CLD), an industry-funded law and policy think-tank based in the College of Law, Qatar University, will host an international roundtable on the future of financial technology (FinTech) in Qatar in collaboration with Qatar Development Bank.

The event will take place on October 2 at the College of Business and Economies at Qatar University.

The event will bring together some of the most prominent and pioneering international experts in law and finance to discuss the opportunities and challenges FinTech represents. The keynote address will be given by the former English High Court judge, Sir William Blair QC. In addition, a talk will be given by Abdulaziz bin Nasser al- Khalifa, QDB CEO, and the welcome note will be given by Dr Mohamed Abdulaziz S M al-Khulaifi, dean of Law at QU, and Dr Jon Truby, director of the CLD.

Other panellists include; Prof Douglas W Arner, who holds the Kerry Holdings Professorship at Hong Kong University; Prof Arner, a key figure in the development of FinTech policy in Hong Kong and more broadly; European Central Bank legal counsel, Dr Phoebus Athanassiou; and Dr Tariq Alabdulla, from DLA law firm, will examine the disruptive nature of FinTech in the Qatari context amongst a host of additional eminent speakers.

Many other distinguished professionals in the field will join in such as Dr George Dimitropulous, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Prof Gordon Walker, Asian Development Bank, Emeritus Professor, La Trobe University, Dr Jason Corbett, Managing Partner, Silk Legal, Bangkok, Thailand and Christopher Grout from the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre. Panel moderators will include Dr Andrew Dahdal, assistant professor at the CLD, and Abdulrahman Saad al-Qahtani, head of Legal at QDB.